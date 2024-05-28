Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 420.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 191,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after buying an additional 46,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.91 and its 200 day moving average is $156.14. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,320 shares of company stock worth $25,535,744. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

