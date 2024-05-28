Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.76% of Clorox worth $311,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.87. 1,254,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,421. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.49 and a 200 day moving average of $144.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.70%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

