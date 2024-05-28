Stifel Financial Corp Has $240.95 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $240,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Read Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $6.97 on Tuesday, reaching $600.02. 2,609,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,679. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The stock has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.