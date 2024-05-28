Stifel Financial Corp Has $319.50 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,405,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 68,894 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $319,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $101.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,048,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,801. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average of $95.23. The stock has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.05.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.