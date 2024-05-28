Stifel Financial Corp Has $613.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $613,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $487.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,155. The firm has a market cap of $441.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $489.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

