Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,358,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $391,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Amgen Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.65 on Tuesday, reaching $300.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.71 and a 200-day moving average of $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
