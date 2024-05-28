Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,639,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,106 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.66% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $678,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,515,080 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

