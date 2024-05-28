Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,050,307 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,050,307 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Target worth $216,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,334,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,519. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

