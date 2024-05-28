Stifel Nicolaus Trims i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Target Price to C$4.10

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$4.10 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of IAU stock opened at C$1.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.30. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.49 and a twelve month high of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$581.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.89.
i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 115.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of C$35.18 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that i-80 Gold will post 0.0264607 EPS for the current year.
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
