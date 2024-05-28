StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

NYSE:CMCM opened at $5.82 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

