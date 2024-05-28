StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ CHNR opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $8.85.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
