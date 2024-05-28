StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

CTSO opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.62. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

