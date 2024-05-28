StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.