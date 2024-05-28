StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.15.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $308.99 per share, for a total transaction of $61,798.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,402,557.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $400.81 per share, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,702,192.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $308.99 per share, with a total value of $61,798.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,402,557.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,900 shares of company stock worth $797,791. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.