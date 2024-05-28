StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 5.4 %

NH opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

