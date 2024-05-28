StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Down 5.4 %
NH opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.75.
NantHealth Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NantHealth
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.