StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.12.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

See Also

