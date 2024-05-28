StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Power REIT Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE PW opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.13. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.
Power REIT Company Profile
