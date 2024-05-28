StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 70.5% in the first quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

