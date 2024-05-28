StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of STRM stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.30.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.75% and a negative return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.