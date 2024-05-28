StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.75% and a negative return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

