StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.89.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $150.87 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.15.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 75,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,182,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.