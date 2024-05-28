Stratis Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $55,560.52 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0792 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.59 or 0.05598075 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00053555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00015971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.