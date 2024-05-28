Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 41,010 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.41% of Stryker worth $466,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $338.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,803. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.