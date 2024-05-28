STV Group (LON:STVG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $275.00

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 272 ($3.47), with a volume of 28182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.45).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on STVG
STV Group Trading Up 0.7 %
STV Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. STV Group’s payout ratio is currently 12,222.22%.
About STV Group
STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than STV Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What is a Dividend King?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.