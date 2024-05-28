Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.05

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 7511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Cuts Dividend

About Subsea 7

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

