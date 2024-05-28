Summit Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,156 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 986 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 206.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 99,744 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 21.6 %

Shares of SMMT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 4,550,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,408. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of -1.13. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SMMT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

