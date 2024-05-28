Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $4.31

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.50. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 774,278 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $560.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

