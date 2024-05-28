Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 356.3% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded up SEK 0.33 on Tuesday, hitting SEK 20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of SEK 15.17 and a 52-week high of SEK 22.84.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.74 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 26.65%. On average, analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.4797 dividend. This is an increase from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Report on SWDBY

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.