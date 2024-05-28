Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Swvl stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,564. Swvl has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
