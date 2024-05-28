Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Swvl Price Performance

Shares of Swvl stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,564. Swvl has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Swvl alerts:

About Swvl

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.