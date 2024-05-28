T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,074,920,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.8 %

TMUS stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.34. 2,067,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,843. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.71.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total value of $31,815,159.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 685,252,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,853,845,720.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total value of $31,815,159.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 685,252,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,853,845,720.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,614,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,855,301 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

