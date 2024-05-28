Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Taboola.com Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:TBLAW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.67.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

