Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Taboola.com Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:TBLAW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.67.
About Taboola.com
