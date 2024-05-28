TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 8,841,374 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,841,374 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 2.25% of Cenovus Energy worth $706,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310,979. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.10. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

