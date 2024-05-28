TD Asset Management Inc Buys 422,002 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,002 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $320,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 471,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,579,000 after buying an additional 78,662 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.99. 374,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $254.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,304 shares of company stock worth $2,648,390. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

