TD Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,766,870 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for about 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 2.05% of Manulife Financial worth $823,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.18. 1,087,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,414. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

