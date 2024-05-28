TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884,572 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.83% of Thomson Reuters worth $551,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 1.5 %

TRI traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.12. 436,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.88. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

