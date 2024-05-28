TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,187,998 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises 1.9% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,911,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.80. The company had a trading volume of 508,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,966. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.