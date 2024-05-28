TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.03 Billion Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,612,764 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned 2.49% of Suncor Energy worth $1,032,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 19,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SU. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,476. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

