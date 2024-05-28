TD Asset Management Inc Has $251.43 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,452 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $251,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 102,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 288,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 696,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $144.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,271,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,485. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

