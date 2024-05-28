TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,587 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.82% of Hilton Worldwide worth $377,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $2,480,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after buying an additional 294,937 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,267,000 after buying an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.72. The stock had a trading volume of 698,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,858. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.