TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,087,764 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $944,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $241,143.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $289,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,454,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $241,143.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 808,469 shares of company stock valued at $400,885,317 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of META stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $476.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,208,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,374,207. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $483.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $258.45 and a one year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

