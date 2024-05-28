TD Asset Management Inc Sells 29,204 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,377,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,204 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $587,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MA traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $444.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,320. The firm has a market cap of $413.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total transaction of $47,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,652,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,901,158,601. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total value of $47,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,652,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,901,158,601. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock valued at $812,239,407 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

