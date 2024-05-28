TD Cowen Cuts Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $15.00

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MDRX stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,023,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,280. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

