TD Securities Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$127.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$127.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.79% from the company’s current price.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$92.20.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$90.85. 318,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,565. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.15. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$39.87 and a 1 year high of C$92.03. The company has a market cap of C$7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

