TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.72

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 18773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $617.48 million, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.