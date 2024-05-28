Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $206,809,000. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $121,445,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $121,329,000. Browning West LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,792,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 90.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,709,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,107,000 after buying an additional 811,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

