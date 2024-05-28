Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $231,401.62 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $231,401.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,911 shares in the company, valued at $15,886,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $476,500.00.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.95. 648,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,931. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tenable by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 169.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 42.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

