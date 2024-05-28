Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terex by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

