Tether Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. Tether has a total market cap of $111.88 billion and approximately $73.83 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Tether Token Profile
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 115,086,550,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,962,821,346 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
