Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $46.55 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $947.53 million and approximately $46.55 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000886 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000762 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000506 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,003,999,097 coins and its circulating supply is 983,433,339 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

