The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $120,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.60. 225,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.85. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

