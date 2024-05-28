The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Barclays increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $20,493,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

